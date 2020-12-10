UPL Ltd Slips 9.99%, S&P BSE Basic Materials index Shed 1.6%

UPL Ltd has added 2.4% over last one month compared to 12.79% gain in S&P BSE Basic Materials index and 5.97% rise in the SENSEX

UPL Ltd fell 9.99% today to trade at Rs 443.1. The S&P BSE Basic Materials index is down 1.6% to quote at 3318.18. The index is up 12.79 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Pennar Industries Ltd decreased 4.68% and Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd lost 4.5% on the day. The S&P BSE Basic Materials index went up 27.6 % over last one year compared to the 13.48% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

UPL Ltd has added 2.4% over last one month compared to 12.79% gain in S&P BSE Basic Materials index and 5.97% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3.45 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.4 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 614.8 on 09 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 240.3 on 23 Mar 2020.

