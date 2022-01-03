UPL raises second tranche of USD 700 mn sustainability linked loan (SLL)

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Auto swaps stake in KTM, gets share in PTW Holding
Saptaanga Model, paving growth for leaders- A leadership conclave for financial experts
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics purchases carrier TBC Kailash for $14.60 mil.
Your guide to indulging without overindulging this festive season
RBI Governor Says There Is Scope For Further Development In G Sec Market In India
-
Swaps a total USD 1.45 billion acquisition loan to SLLUPL announced that it has raised a second tranche of USD700 Million sustainability linked loan (SSL) on 31 December 2021 with a reduction of interest cost by 35bps and an opportunity for a further reduction of 5bps on achievement of sustainability indicators agreed with the banks. The first tranche of USD750 million was raised in March and April 2021. Of the USD1.45 billion, the debt maturity for USD1.25 billion gets extended by two years to FY 2026 (against FY2024 earlier). The SLL also provides a complete pre-payment flexibility.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU