US Nasdaq gains more than 3%

At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index declined 39.02 points, or 0.11%, to 34,053.94. The S&P500 index was up 60.55 points, or 1.47%, to 4,179.76. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index increased by 384.50 points, or 3.25%, to 12,200.82.
Total 7 of 11 sectors ended higher along with the S&P500 Index. Communication services was top performing sector, adding 6.74% followed by consumer discretionary (up 3.08%), information technology (up 2.78%), and real estate (up 2.23%) sectors.
Shares of technology and communication companies advanced, with Meta leading rally, up 23%, after reporting a fourth-quarter beat on revenue and announcing a $40 billion stock buyback. Alphabet were up nearly 7.3%, while Amazon jumped about 7.4%.
Apple shares gained 3.7%.
Healthcare and medical insurance stocks tumbled after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services shared early plans for lower-than-expected rates for Medicare Advantage plans in 2024. UnitedHealth and Humana shares dropped more than 5% each on the news. Cigna and Elevance Health shares were last down about 4% each. CVS Health dipped 1.7%. Merck shares declined after the pharmaceutical firm issued a weak outlook in its latest earnings results.
Among Indian ADR, ICICI Bank inclined 4% to $20.93, INFOSYS was up 2.6% at $19.51, WNS Holdings inclined 3.4% to $88.93, Wipro added 3.5% to $5.09, and HDFC Bank was up 3.7% at $67.10. Azure Power Global fell 1% to $4.13,and Dr Reddy's labs fell 0.1% to $53.83.
