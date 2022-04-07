US Shares extend losses after Fed minutes

The US share market finished down for second straight session on Wednesday, 06 April 2022, on fears about the outlook for monetary policy after minutes from the Federal Reserve's March meeting showed the Federal Reserve plans to tighten monetary policy more aggressively than previously anticipated.

The Fed released the minutes of its March meeting, which showed that the meeting featured a continued discussion about reducing the size of the central bank's balance sheet. The Fed said participants generally agreed reducing the central bank's holdings by about $95 billion per month would likely be appropriate, reflecting monthly caps of about $60 billion for Treasury securities and about $35 billion for agency mortgage-backed securities. The minutes showed that there was also general agreement that the caps could be phased in over a period of three months or modestly longer if market conditions warrant. Participants agreed reducing the size of the Fed's balance sheet would play an important role in firming the stance of monetary policy and that the process could begin as soon as the next meeting in May.

At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell 144.67 points, or 0.42%, to 34,496.51. The S&P500 index dropped 73.97 points, or 0.97%, to 4,481.15. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index was down 315.35 points, or 2.22%, to 13,888.82.

Declining stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE exchange by 2391 to 945 and 140 closed unchanged. In the NASDAQ, 1342 issues advanced, 3467 issues declined, and 257 issues unchanged.

Total 6 of 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes declined, with bottom performing sector were consumer discretionary (down 2.63%), information technology (down 2.55%), communication services (down 2.11%), and materials (down 1.12%), while top performing issues included utilities (up 2%), healthcare (up 1.55%), and real estate (up 1.55%).

ECONOMIC NEWS: Fed Minutes Indicate Plans To Reduce Size Of Balance Sheet- The minutes of the Federal Reserve March meeting featured a continued discussion about reducing the size of the Fed's balance sheet, which has swelled to about $9 trillion due to the central bank's recently concluded asset purchase program.

The Fed said participants generally agreed reducing the central bank's holdings by about $95 billion per month would likely be appropriate, reflecting monthly caps of about $60 billion for Treasury securities and about $35 billion for agency mortgage-backed securities. The minutes showed that there was also general agreement that the caps could be phased in over a period of three months or modestly longer if market conditions warrant.

Participants agreed reducing the size of the Fed's balance sheet would play an important role in firming the stance of monetary policy and that the process could begin as soon as the next meeting in May. At the March meeting, the Fed announced its widely expected decision to raise interest by 25 basis points to a range of 0.25 to 0.5 percent, marking the first rate hike since December 2018. The minutes showed many participants would have preferred a 50 basis point increase due to rate of inflation being well above the Fed's objective and facing risks to the upside. However, a number of these participants felt a 25 basis point increase would be appropriate in light of the greater near-term uncertainty associated with Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Many participants noted that one or more 50 basis point increases could be appropriate at future meetings, particularly if inflation pressures remained elevated or intensified, the Fed said.

Among Indian ADR, INFOSYS fell 1.68% to $23.97, Wipro sank 2.04% to $7.70, HDFC Bank fell 2.87% to $62.89, WNS Holdings sank 0.54% to $86.43, Azure Power Global dropped 0.8% to $16.49, and Dr Reddy's Labs fell 0.64% to $56.31. Tata Motors rose 0.47% to $29.65 and ICICI Bank added 0.36% to $19.48.

