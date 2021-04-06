Russia Market ends 0.94% lower

Russia stock market closed session lower on Monday, 05 April 2021, weighed down by profit-taking in selected heavyweights led by Oil and Gas, Electric utilities, and Metals and Mining sectors.
At the closing of Main trading session, the MOEX Russia index decreased 0.94% to 3,524.93. The index opened 2.98 points lower at 3,555.24 and moved between 3,516.22 and 3,555.83 throughout the day. The turnover in main MOEX Index was at 52.49 billion Russian Rubles. The RTS Index was down 0.65% to 1,457.13 after moving between 1,446.29 and 1,465.04 throughout the day.
Most of MOEX sectoral indices closed lower. Among them, the Oil and Gas fell 1.47% to 8,284.24. Electric utilities index fell 0.59% to 2,239.70.
The Telecoms Index shed 0.21% to 2,297.88. Metals and Mining Sector Index shed 0.54% to 10,631.08. Chemical sector index fell 0.24% to 21,683.09. Financial index added 0.65% to 11,309.98. Consumer sector index rose 0.05% to 9,043.23. Transport sector index jumped 0.2% to 1,326.93.
In the currency market, USD/RUB decreased 0.1625 to 76.3900.
