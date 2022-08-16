US Stocks end slight higher

At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index inclined 151.39 points, or 0.45%, to 33,912.44. The S&P500 index was up by 16.99 points, or 0.4%, to 4,297.14.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index increased by 80.87 points, or 0.62%, to 13,128.05.
Total 9 of 11 S&P sectors ended higher, with consumer staples was the best performer, climbing 1.05% followed by utilities (up 0.8%), information technology (up 0.63%), and consumer discretionary (up 0.6%). Energy sector was the worst performer, erasing 2%,
ECONOMIC NEWS: The New York Fed said its general business conditions index plummeted to a negative 31.3 in August from a positive 11.1 in July, with a negative reading indicating a contraction in regional manufacturing activity.
A separate report released by the National Association of Home Builders unexpectedly showed that the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index dropped to 49 in August from 55 in July, falling below the break-even measure of 50 for the first time since May 2020.
Among Indian ADR, Dr Reddy's Labs fell 0.04% to $53.62, Azure Power Global fell 2% to $12.25, Tata Motors fell 0.16% to $30.36, and HDFC Bank fell 0.6% to $65.76, while WNS Holdings added 0.1% to $87.50 and ICICI Bank inclined 0.67% to $22.50. Wipro was flat at $5.51 and INFOSYS was flat at $20.11.
