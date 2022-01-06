US Stocks tumble on rate hike worries

The US stocks tumbled on Wednesday, 05 January 2022, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 all settling notably below the unchanged line, as investors reacting negatively to the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting, focusing on more hawkish removal of monetary stimulus than had feared.
At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index stumbled 392.54 points, or 1.07%, to 36,407.11. The S&P500 index retreated 92.96 points, or 1.94%, to 4,700.58. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index declined 522.54 points, or 3.34%, to 15,100.17.
Total shares volume turnover on U. S. exchanges stood at 10.22 billion shares, up from yesterday's 10.16 billion shares. Declining stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE exchange by 2760 to 645 and 130 closed unchanged. In the NASDAQ, 948 issues advanced, 3844 issues declined, and 205 issues unchanged.
All 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes declined, with bottom performing issues were real estate (down 3.22%), information technology (down 3.13%), communication services (down 2.94%), and consumer discretionary (down 2.64%).
The selloff in the Wall Street came after 14-15 December 2021 meeting minutes released by the Federal Reserve indicated that it might not only raise interest rates sooner than expected but could also begin reducing its overall asset holdings to tame high inflation. Policymakers agreed to hasten the end of their pandemic-era program of bond purchases, and issued forecasts anticipating three quarter-percentage-point rate increases during 2022.
ECONOMIC NEWS: Fed Minutes Indicate Faster Normalisation Of Policy Rates- Fed minutes of the December 14-15 meeting, released on Wednesday stated that "very tight" U.
S. labour market might warrant raising rates sooner, and indicated they could also reduce the central bank's overall asset holdings to tame high inflation. Some Fed policymakers also noted that it could be appropriate to start reducing the size of the balance sheet soon after the central bank begins raising interest rates. "They noted that current conditions included a stronger economic outlook, higher inflation, and a larger balance sheet and thus could warrant a potentially faster pace of policy rate normalization," the minutes said. The minutes noted many participants also judged that the appropriate pace of balance sheet runoff would likely be faster than it was during the previous normalization episode.
US ADP Private Sector Job Growth Surges In December-US private sector employment surged in the month of December, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Wednesday. ADP said private sector employment spiked by 807,000 jobs in December after jumping by a revised 505,000 jobs in November. The much stronger than expected private sector job growth reflected broad-based gains, with employment in the service-providing sector soaring by 669,000 jobs amid a jump in leisure/hospitality jobs.
Among Indian ADR, INFOSYS fell 3.23% to $24.30, Dr Reddys Labs fell 1.21% to $63.94, WNS Holdings fell 2.2% to $85.94, Azure Power Global sank 6.4% to $16.61, and Tata Motors lost 0.87% to $31.95. Wipro fell 2.66% to $9.51, and HDFC Bank fell 0.1% to $67.24. ICICI Bank added 1.7% to $20.88.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU