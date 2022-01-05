Australia Market ends lower

The Australian share market finished session lower on Wednesday, 05 January 2022, as investors locked in recent profit on following a mixed Wall Street session overnight as well as reaction to reports of local COVID-19 infections hitting a record high for a third day on Wednesday.

ASX sectors were mixed, with losses in information technology, healthcare, and consumer staples stocks were more than offset by gains among the energy, miners and banks stocks.

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 was down 23.91 points, or 0.32%, to 7,565.85. The broader All Ordinaries index sank 27.13 points, or 0.34%, to 7,899.63.

The top performing stocks in this index were ADBRI and SANTOS, up 4.84% and 2.57% respectively.

The bottom performing stocks in this index were PRO MEDICUS and IMUGENE, down 9.7% and 8.2% respectively.

Tech stocks declined on tracking fall in US peers. Xero, Afterpay, and Wisetech Global declined between 2.9% and 4%.

Healthcare stocks were also lower, with hearing device maker Cochlear down 2.8% , while biotech major CSL shed 1.8%.

Materials and energy advanced on strong iron ore and crude prices.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar was at $0.7236, following its recent bounce from levels below $0.72.

