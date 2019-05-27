USFDA classifies its inspection of Lupin's Goa facility as Official Action Indicated

announced that the USFDA has classified the inspection conducted at Lupin's facility between January 28 to February 8, 2019 as Action Indicated (OAI).

The U. S. has stated that this facility may be subject to regulatory or administrative action and that it may withhold approval of any pending applications or supplements in which this facility is listed.

The inspection at the facility had closed with two observations. Based on U.

S. FDA's Concept of Operations program, the Company understands that the status of the facility is still under review. The Company does not believe that this inspection classification will have an impact on disruption of supplies or the existing revenues from operations of this facility.

The Company is in the process of sending further updates of its corrective actions to the U. S. and is hopeful of a positive outcome.

