Board of Chemcrux Enterprises approves change in registered office

At meeting held on 24 May 2019The Board of Chemcrux Enterprises at its meeting held on 24 May 2019 has approved the change of Registered Office of the Company from T-7, National Plaza, R.C. Dutt Road, Alkapuri, Vadodara 390007 to the following address within the same city with effect from 24 May 2019 :
330, Trivia Complex, Natubhai Circle, Racecourse Road, Vadodara 390007, Gujarat, INDIA. Phone No : 0265 2988903 / 2984803
