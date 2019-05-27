Granules India announces USFDA approval for Methylphenidate Hydrochloride Extended Release Capsules

announced that the & Drug Administration (US FDA) has approved the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) filed by Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly owned of for Hydrochloride Extended-Release capsules for 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg, 40 mg and 60 mg, bioequivalent to the reference listed (RLD), Ritalin LA Extended-Release Capsules, 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg, 40 mg, and 60 mg, of Pharmaceuticals Corporation (Novartis).

Hydrochloride Extended-Release Capsules are used for the treatment of (ADHD).

Till date Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. had submitted total 19 ANDAs and the current approval is the third ANDA approval for the entity.

Approvals for the balance 16 ANDAs are awaited.

