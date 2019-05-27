Granules India announces USFDA approval for Methylphenidate Hydrochloride Extended Release Capsules

JUST IN
Business Standard

Capital Market 

Granules India announced that the United States & Drug Administration (US FDA) has approved the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) filed by Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly owned foreign subsidiary of Granules India for Methylphenidate Hydrochloride Extended-Release capsules for 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg, 40 mg and 60 mg, bioequivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Ritalin LA Extended-Release Capsules, 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg, 40 mg, and 60 mg, of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (Novartis).

Methylphenidate Hydrochloride Extended-Release Capsules are used for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

Till date Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. had submitted total 19 ANDAs and the current approval is the third ANDA approval for the entity.

Approvals for the balance 16 ANDAs are awaited.

First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 09:14 IST

