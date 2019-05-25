Board of GIC Housing Finance approves increase in borrowing power to Rs 17Kcr

JUST IN
Business Standard

At meeting held 24 May 2019

The Board of GIC Housing Finance approved the increase in the Borrowing Powers of the Company from Rs.15,000 crore to Rs.17,000 crore.

The Board approved the increase in the limit of raising of Funds by issue of Redeemable Non Convertible Debentures (NCDs)/Bonds through Private Placement basis upto Rs. 1,500 crore.

The Board approved related Party Transaction upto an aggregate limit of Rs. 2,000 crore only.

First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 12:16 IST

