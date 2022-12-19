USFDA inspects Alembic Pharma's solid oral formulation facility at Jarod

JUST IN
Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has conducted PAI (Pre-Approval Inspection) at Alembic Pharmaceuticals' Solid Oral Formulation Facility (F-4) located at Jarod.

The USFDA issued a Form 483 with 5 procedural observations.

None of the observations are related to data integrity and management believes that they are addressable.

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 12:51 IST

