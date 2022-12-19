JUST IN
Business Standard

KKR acquires 13.33% stake in Advanta Enterprises (UPL's pure play seeds platform)

UPL announced the completion of investment of Rs 2,474 crore ($300 million) by KKR for 13.33% stake in Advanta Enterprises.

This is a part of the larger corporate realignment exercise announced in October 2022 to create four distinct business platforms - Global Crop Protection (ex-India), India Agtech, Global Seeds and Manufacturing & Specialty Chemicals to unleash growth potential of each of these platforms and unlock value for UPL shareholders by facilitating 'fair value recognition' of each platform.

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 09:07 IST

