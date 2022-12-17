Dilip Buildcon receives NHAI road project in Karnataka State

Dilip Buildcon has received letter of acceptance (LOA) from the National Highways Authority of India for project entailing development of 6 lane Access Controlled Greenfield Highway from km 97.000 to km 162.500 Maradgi S Andola to Baswantpur section of NH150C (Package -III of Akkalkot-KNT/TS Border on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojna.

The company bid project cost is Rs 1589 crore.

