Dilip Buildcon receives LOA for NHAI road project in Chhattisgarh
Business Standard

Dilip Buildcon receives NHAI road project in Karnataka State

Capital Market 

Dilip Buildcon has received letter of acceptance (LOA) from the National Highways Authority of India for project entailing development of 6 lane Access Controlled Greenfield Highway from km 97.000 to km 162.500 Maradgi S Andola to Baswantpur section of NH150C (Package -III of Akkalkot-KNT/TS Border on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojna.

The company bid project cost is Rs 1589 crore.

First Published: Sat, December 17 2022. 15:07 IST

