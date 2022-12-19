K E C International wins new orders worth Rs 1313 cr

K E C International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,313 crore across its various businesses:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders for T&D projects in India, East Asia Pacific and SAARC: 220 kV GIS Substation for a refinery project in India 500 kV Transmission line in Thailand 132 kV Transmission line and associated substations in Nepal

Solar: The business has secured a large order for a 500 MW Solar PV project in India.

