K E C International wins new orders worth Rs 1313 cr

-
ALSO READ
Tata Power Solar commissions India's largest floating solar power project
Amara Raja Batteries soars after Q2 PAT rises 39% YoY; announces Li-Ion battery manufacturing subsidiary
Battrixx to electrify Hero Electric's entire e-scooter range
Tata Power to develop 7 MW solar project at Tata Motors' Pantnagar plant
IEX electricity volume rises 9% YoY to 7,392 MU in Nov'22
-
K E C International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,313 crore across its various businesses:
Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders for T&D projects in India, East Asia Pacific and SAARC: 220 kV GIS Substation for a refinery project in India 500 kV Transmission line in Thailand 132 kV Transmission line and associated substations in Nepal
Solar: The business has secured a large order for a 500 MW Solar PV project in India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU