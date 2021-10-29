UTI AMC gains after strong Q2 performance

UTI Asset Management Company rose 1.98% to Rs 1051.70 after the company reported 68% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 199 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 119 crore in Q2 FY21.
Revenue from operation rose by 38% to Rs 380 crore during the quarter, which includes revenue from Sale of Services of Rs 280 crore (up 41% YoY).
Operating expenses increased by 21% to Rs 158 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared with Q2 FY21.
Profit before tax in Q2 FY22 stood at Rs 225 crore, up by 54% from Rs 147 crore in Q2 FY21.
For the quarter ended 30 September 2021, UTI MF's average assets under management was Rs 2,08,971 crore. Equity assets (active + passive) contributed 55.62% to UTI MF's total average AUM.
Gross Inflow mobilized through SIP for the quarter ended 30 September 2021 stood as Rs 1,195.72 crore. SIP AUM as of 30 September 2021 stood at Rs 17,389.11 crore, an increase of 12.02% as compared to 30 June 2021.
Imtaiyazur Rahman, chief executive officer, UTI AMC, said, We have demonstrated growth in AUM for the last four consecutive quarters. UTI AMC is well positioned in its endeavour to continue the growth trajectory.
UTI Asset Management Company (UTI AMC) is Investment Manager to UTI Mutual Fund.
