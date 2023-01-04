Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 443.13 points or 2.08% at 20884.05 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, JSW Steel Ltd (down 3.3%), Vedanta Ltd (down 3.02%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.82%),Coal India Ltd (down 2.68%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.26%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 2.17%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.45%), and Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.39%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 3.88%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.3%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 455.61 or 0.74% at 60838.59.

The Nifty 50 index was down 134.35 points or 0.74% at 18098.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 156.21 points or 0.53% at 29066.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 62.68 points or 0.69% at 9027.72.

On BSE,1199 shares were trading in green, 2229 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

