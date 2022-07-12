Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 63.38 points or 1.75% at 3686.8 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 5.17%), NLC India Ltd (up 4.76%),Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 4.5%),Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (up 3.71%),Adani Power Ltd (up 3.11%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 2.5%), NHPC Ltd (up 2.17%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 2.16%), Reliance Power Ltd (up 1.8%), and SJVN Ltd (up 1.47%).

On the other hand, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.53%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 0.37%), and BF Utilities Ltd (down 0.03%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 231.18 or 0.43% at 54164.05.

The Nifty 50 index was down 84.9 points or 0.52% at 16131.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 26.89 points or 0.1% at 25943.3.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 11.83 points or 0.15% at 8054.58.

On BSE,1518 shares were trading in green, 1117 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

