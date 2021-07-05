HDFC Bank gains after strong business update

HDFC Bank rose 1.20% to Rs 1,498.45 after the private lender's advances aggregated to approximately Rs 11,47,500 crore as of 30 June 2021, rising around 14.4% over Rs 10,03,300 crore as of 30 June 2020.

The bank's advances grew around 1.3% as of 30 June 2021 from Rs 11,32,800 crore as of 31 March 2021.

As per the Basel 2 segment classification among the bank's advances, the domestic retail loans as of 30 June 2021 grew by around 10.5% over 30 June 2020 and remained at a level similar to that as of 31 March 2021. The domestic wholesale loans as of 30 June 2021 grew by around 17% over 30 June 2020 and around 2% over 31 March 2021.

Among loan categories, the retail loans grew by around 9% over 30 June 2020 and were lower by around 1% as compared to 31 March 2021. The commercial & rural banking loans grew by around 25% over 30 June 2020 and around 4% over 31 March 2021; and other wholesale loans grew by around 10.5% over 30 June 2020 and around 1.5% over 31 March 2021.

Retail disbursements (including home loans sourced under the arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation), during the quarter ending 30 June 2021 were approximately Rs 43,600 crore, registering a growth of around 202% over Rs 14,400 crore disbursed during the corresponding period of the prior year, and around 30% lower than Rs 62,500 crore disbursed during the previous quarter.

The bank's deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 13,46,000 crore as of 30 June 2021, recording a growth of around 13.2% over Rs 11,89,400 crore as of 30 June 2020 and a growth of around 0.8% over Rs 13,35,100 crore as of 31 March 2021. Retail deposits grew by around 16.5% over 30 June 2020 and around 3.5% over 31 March 2021. Wholesale deposits remained stable as compared to 30 June 2020, and were lower by around 10% as compared to 31 March 2021.

HDFC Bank's CASA (Current Account - Savings Account) deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 6,12,000 crore as of 30 June 2021, registering a growth of around 28.2% over Rs 4,77,400 billion as of 30 June 2020 and fell by around 0.6% over Rs 6,15,700 crore as of 31 March 2021. The bank's CASA ratio stood at around 45% as of 30 June 2021 as compared to 40.1% as of 30 June 2020 and 46.1% as of 31 March 2021.

During the quarter ended 30 June 2021, HDFC Bank purchased loans aggregating Rs 5,489 crore through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC).

The private lender reported 18.2% rise in net profit to Rs 8,186.51 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with Rs 6,927.69 crore in Q4 FY20. Total income of the bank rose 5.8% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 38,017.50 crore during the quarter.

HDFC Bank is a private sector bank. As of 31 March 2021, the bank's distribution network was at 5,608 branches and 16,087 ATMs / cash deposit & withdrawal machines (CDMs) across 2,902 cities/towns.

