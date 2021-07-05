Consumer goods stocks spurt

Consumer goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index increasing 53.97 points or 1.06% at 5141.79 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index, Jindal Worldwide Ltd (up 16.44%), D B Corp Ltd (up 8.79%),Zee Learn Ltd (up 4.82%),Fiem Industries Ltd (up 4.5%),Zee Media Corporation Ltd (up 4.49%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Chalet Hotels Ltd (up 3.78%), Affle India Ltd (up 3.67%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 3.55%), Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd (up 3.42%), and Wonderla Holidays Ltd (up 3.41%).

On the other hand, Future Enterprises-DVR (down 4.44%), Sharda Motor Industries Ltd (down 4.01%), and Pricol Ltd (down 1.88%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 337.99 or 0.64% at 52822.66.

The Nifty 50 index was up 95.1 points or 0.6% at 15817.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 172.06 points or 0.67% at 25739.32.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 30.62 points or 0.39% at 7938.27.

On BSE,1998 shares were trading in green, 719 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

