Uttam Value Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 164.72 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 8.77% to Rs 590.47 crore

Net Loss of Value Steels reported to Rs 164.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 133.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.77% to Rs 590.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 647.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 627.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 465.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.41% to Rs 2467.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2636.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

