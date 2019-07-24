V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit rises 52.98% in the June 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 706.65 croreNet profit of V-Guard Industries rose 52.98% to Rs 52.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 34.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 706.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 642.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales706.65642.42 10 OPM %10.217.39 -PBDT77.4350.37 54 PBT70.3744.85 57 NP52.8134.52 53
