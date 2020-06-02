V-Guard Industries Ltd Slips 1.66%

V-Guard Industries Ltd has added 2.35% over last one month compared to 2.19% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 0.36% drop in the SENSEX

V-Guard Industries Ltd fell 1.66% today to trade at Rs 180.95. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is down 0.12% to quote at 12453.28. The index is up 2.19 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Larsen & Toubro Ltd decreased 0.89% and SKF India Ltd lost 0.5% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went down 37.77 % over last one year compared to the 16.57% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 11794 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 52024 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 259.7 on 31 Oct 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 149 on 03 Apr 2020.

