Ashok Leyland declares weak sales data

Ashok Leyland reported a 90% decline in total sales at 1,277 units for May 2020, as against 12,778 units in the same month last year.

Medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) total sales dropped by 97% at 266 units in May as against 8,946 units in the year-ago period. Light commercial vehicles (LCV) sales declined by 73% and stood at 1,154 units as against 4,226 units in May last year.

The announcement was made after trading hours yesterday, 1 June 2020. Shares of Ashok Leyland gained 9.29% to close at Rs 46.45 on 1 June 2020.

Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is among the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and also among the biggest manufacturers of buses and trucks globally.

