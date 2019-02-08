Quadrant Televentures reports standalone net loss of Rs 31.37 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 23.11% to Rs 101.92 croreNet Loss of Quadrant Televentures reported to Rs 31.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 23.11% to Rs 101.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 82.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales101.9282.79 23 OPM %1.21-11.45 -PBDT-24.184.31 PL PBT-31.37-5.80 -441 NP-31.37-5.80 -441
