Sudarshan Chemical Industries standalone net profit declines 23.98% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 7.12% to Rs 341.23 croreNet profit of Sudarshan Chemical Industries declined 23.98% to Rs 14.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 19.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 7.12% to Rs 341.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 318.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales341.23318.54 7 OPM %10.7414.40 -PBDT34.3544.95 -24 PBT17.7129.87 -41 NP14.4919.06 -24
