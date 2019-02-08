VST Tillers Tractors standalone net profit declines 67.78% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 11.89% to Rs 145.98 croreNet profit of VST Tillers Tractors declined 67.78% to Rs 10.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 31.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 11.89% to Rs 145.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 165.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales145.98165.68 -12 OPM %9.1817.48 -PBDT19.5043.72 -55 PBT16.1840.97 -61 NP10.1131.38 -68
