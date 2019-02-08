JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 36.99% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Loyal Textile Mills standalone net profit rises 41.17% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 15.38% to Rs 334.73 crore

Net profit of Loyal Textile Mills rose 41.17% to Rs 7.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.38% to Rs 334.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 290.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales334.73290.12 15 OPM %8.7210.02 -PBDT21.3319.56 9 PBT7.444.10 81 NP7.515.32 41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 16:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements