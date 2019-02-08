Loyal Textile Mills standalone net profit rises 41.17% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
P&G Q4 net profit down 43% to Rs 44.55 crore
SEAMEC reports standalone net profit of Rs 35.87 crore in the December 2018 quarter
AVTIL Enterprise standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Oriental Trimex reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.52 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Subros standalone net profit rises 4.63% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 15.38% to Rs 334.73 croreNet profit of Loyal Textile Mills rose 41.17% to Rs 7.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.38% to Rs 334.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 290.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales334.73290.12 15 OPM %8.7210.02 -PBDT21.3319.56 9 PBT7.444.10 81 NP7.515.32 41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU