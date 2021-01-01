V I P Industries Ltd Slides 0.59%

V I P Industries Ltd has lost 0.21% over last one month compared to 10.31% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 7.36% rise in the SENSEX

V I P Industries Ltd lost 0.59% today to trade at Rs 362.5. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.04% to quote at 30382.16. The index is up 10.31 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Whirlpool of India Ltd decreased 0.53% and Titan Company Ltd lost 0.45% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 23.03 % over last one year compared to the 15.08% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 2049 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 27281 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 519.9 on 12 Feb 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 187.95 on 24 Mar 2020.

