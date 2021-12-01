Tata Motors total sales rise 25% YoY in November

The auto major's sales in the domestic & international market for November 2021 stood at 62,192 vehicles, up 25.26% compared with 49,650 units during November 2020.Tata Motors total sales fell 8.31% last month compared with 67,829 vehicles in October 2021.
The company's total domestic sales rose 21% year-on-year (YoY) to 58,073 units in November 2021 over November 2020.
Total domestic passenger vehicles (PV) sales jumped 38% YoY to 29,778 units last month.
In the PV category, the company's internal combustion engine vehicle sales grew 32% to 28,027 in November 2021 as against 21,228 in November 2020. In the electric vehicle segment, Tata Motor's domestic sales surged 324% YoY to 1,751 units as against 413 in November 2020.
The company's total commercial vehicles (CV) sales rose 15% YoY to 32,245 units in November 2021. Total Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MHCVs) sale in November 2021 including M&HCV truck, buses and international business stood at 9,505 units, compared with 6,340 units in November 2020.
Total domestic CV sales rose 8% to 28,295 units in November 2021 over November 2020. CV exports surged 124% to 3,950 units in November 2021 over November 2020.
On a consolidated basis, Tata Motors' net loss stood at Rs 4,441.57 crore in Q2 FY22 as against net loss of Rs 314 crore in Q2 FY21. Revenue from operations grew 14.7% to Rs 61,379 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.
Shares of Tata Motors were up 2.8% at Rs 471.65 on the BSE.
