Atishay Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd, Proseed India Ltd, Jindal Photo Ltd and Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 December 2021.

Atishay Ltd crashed 8.67% to Rs 49 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd lost 5.81% to Rs 612.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5656 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5519 shares in the past one month.

Proseed India Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 84.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6821 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51389 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Photo Ltd plummeted 5.00% to Rs 396.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 249 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16057 shares in the past one month.

Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd dropped 4.99% to Rs 13.13. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 58700 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

