Volumes jump at Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd counter

National Fertilizer Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, ERIS Lifesciences Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 December 2021.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd saw volume of 18.12 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.78 lakh shares. The stock increased 14.70% to Rs.455.70. Volumes stood at 1.33 lakh shares in the last session.

National Fertilizer Ltd registered volume of 27.2 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.21 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.47% to Rs.51.40. Volumes stood at 5.24 lakh shares in the last session.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd notched up volume of 13.42 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.10 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.68% to Rs.576.55. Volumes stood at 4.59 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd registered volume of 35.35 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.88 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.11% to Rs.425.20. Volumes stood at 7.46 lakh shares in the last session.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd registered volume of 2.74 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 71268 shares. The stock slipped 0.91% to Rs.713.05. Volumes stood at 47896 shares in the last session.

