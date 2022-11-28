Va Tech Wabag Ltd Surges 3.71%

Va Tech Wabag Ltd has added 21.88% over last one month compared to 4.59% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 3.55% rise in the SENSEX

Va Tech Wabag Ltd gained 3.71% today to trade at Rs 322.5. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 0.12% to quote at 3782.04. The index is down 4.59 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Power Ltd increased 2.21% and Orient Green Power Company Ltd added 2.14% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 24.29 % over last one year compared to the 8.72% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Va Tech Wabag Ltd has added 21.88% over last one month compared to 4.59% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 3.55% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1499 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 41258 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 362.6 on 25 Nov 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 220 on 17 Jun 2022.

