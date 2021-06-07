VA Tech Wabag rises after decent Q4 result

VA Tech Wabag gained 2.41% to Rs 288.95 after the company reported a 52.7% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.53 crore on 27.3% jump in net sales to Rs 999.25 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 54.53 crore in Q4 FY21, up 20.6% over Rs 45.23 crore in Q4 FY20. EBITDA grew by 2.2% to Rs 76.4 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 74.8 crore in Q4 FY20. EBITDA margin fell to 7.6% in Q4 FY21 from 9.5% in Q4 FY20.

The company posted a 21.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 110.11 crore for the year ended March 2021 (FY21) as against Rs 91 crore in the year ended March 2020 (FY20). Net sales grew 11% to Rs 2,834 crore in FY21 over FY20.

The company's total order book stood at Rs 9,584.10 crore at the end of 31 March 2021.

VA Tech Wabag designs and builds water and sewage treatment plants.

