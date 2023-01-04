Usha Martin Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd, IFCI Ltd, Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd and Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 January 2023.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd, IFCI Ltd, Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd and Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 January 2023.

Usha Martin Ltd tumbled 5.01% to Rs 178.25 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 99807 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd lost 4.98% to Rs 242.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

IFCI Ltd crashed 4.41% to Rs 13.88. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 42.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd dropped 4.30% to Rs 313.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12683 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22823 shares in the past one month.

Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd pared 4.27% to Rs 16.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)