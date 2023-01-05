Likhitha Infra bags orders worth Rs 457 crore in Q3 FY23

Likhitha Infrastructure said that it has received total orders worth approximately Rs 457.39 crore from various oil and gas distribution companies during the quarter from October 2022 to December 2022.

Likhitha Infrastructure is engaged in the business of pipeline laying providing comprehensive erection, testing and commissioning of oil & gas pipelines, city gas distribution projects and operation and maintenance (O&M) services.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 40.66% to Rs 14.60 crore on a 41.06% increase in sales to Rs 82.96 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The scrip had declined 2.13% to end at Rs 234.55 on the BSE yesterday.

