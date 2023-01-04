Creative Eye Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd, Sarthak Metals Ltd, Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd and Almondz Global Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 January 2023.

Creative Eye Ltd crashed 9.68% to Rs 4.2 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 647 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5353 shares in the past one month.

Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd tumbled 7.41% to Rs 75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 66501 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26048 shares in the past one month.

Sarthak Metals Ltd lost 5.97% to Rs 140.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23580 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6961 shares in the past one month.

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd slipped 5.79% to Rs 113.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 87504 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Almondz Global Securities Ltd shed 5.78% to Rs 70.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10516 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6224 shares in the past one month.

