Basic materials stocks rise

Basic materials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index increasing 70.62 points or 1.44% at 4990.72 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Hindustan Copper Ltd (up 7.26%), Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd (up 7.18%),Tata Steel BSL Ltd (up 7.17%),Vedanta Ltd (up 5.6%),Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd (up 5.56%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vikas Wsp Ltd (up 4.87%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 4.52%), Insecticides India Ltd (up 4.52%), Gravita India Ltd (up 4.5%), and Tata Steel Ltd (up 3.82%).

On the other hand, Polyplex Corporation Ltd (down 2.74%), Navin Fluorine International Limited (down 2.63%), and Deepak Nitrite Ltd (down 2.45%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 420.78 or 0.86% at 49370.54.

The Nifty 50 index was up 131.65 points or 0.89% at 14856.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 126.75 points or 0.57% at 22310.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 10.86 points or 0.15% at 7136.79.

On BSE,1635 shares were trading in green, 665 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

