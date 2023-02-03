Vakrangee consolidated net profit declines 98.81% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vakrangee consolidated net profit declines 81.97% in the September 2022 quarter
Vakrangee ties up with Nova Cinemaz
Vakrangee Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Vakrangee ties up with Digify to sell refurbished smartphones
Vakrangee receives NCLT approval for demerger of Governance and IT/ITES division
-
Sales rise 20.16% to Rs 250.73 croreNet profit of Vakrangee declined 98.81% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.16% to Rs 250.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 208.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales250.73208.67 20 OPM %1.9620.52 -PBDT5.2443.36 -88 PBT1.2339.33 -97 NP0.3529.33 -99
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU