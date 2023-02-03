Vakrangee consolidated net profit declines 98.81% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.16% to Rs 250.73 crore

Net profit of Vakrangee declined 98.81% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.16% to Rs 250.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 208.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.250.73208.671.9620.525.2443.361.2339.330.3529.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)