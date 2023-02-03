Vakrangee consolidated net profit declines 98.81% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 20.16% to Rs 250.73 crore

Net profit of Vakrangee declined 98.81% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.16% to Rs 250.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 208.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales250.73208.67 20 OPM %1.9620.52 -PBDT5.2443.36 -88 PBT1.2339.33 -97 NP0.3529.33 -99

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 17:01 IST

