Interglobe Aviation consolidated net profit rises 996.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 60.66% to Rs 14932.97 crore

Net profit of Interglobe Aviation rose 996.08% to Rs 1422.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 129.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 60.66% to Rs 14932.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9294.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales14932.979294.77 61 OPM %20.8819.19 -PBDT2765.671367.44 102 PBT1423.31133.66 965 NP1422.60129.79 996

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 17:01 IST

