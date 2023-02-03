Interglobe Aviation consolidated net profit rises 996.08% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 60.66% to Rs 14932.97 croreNet profit of Interglobe Aviation rose 996.08% to Rs 1422.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 129.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 60.66% to Rs 14932.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9294.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales14932.979294.77 61 OPM %20.8819.19 -PBDT2765.671367.44 102 PBT1423.31133.66 965 NP1422.60129.79 996
