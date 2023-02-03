JUST IN
Marico consolidated net profit rises 5.81% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.62% to Rs 2470.00 crore

Net profit of Marico rose 5.81% to Rs 328.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 310.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.62% to Rs 2470.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2407.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2470.002407.00 3 OPM %18.4617.91 -PBDT482.00443.00 9 PBT443.00407.00 9 NP328.00310.00 6

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 17:01 IST

