Marico consolidated net profit rises 5.81% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.62% to Rs 2470.00 crore

Net profit of Marico rose 5.81% to Rs 328.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 310.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.62% to Rs 2470.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2407.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2470.002407.0018.4617.91482.00443.00443.00407.00328.00310.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)