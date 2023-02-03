Thyrocare Technologies consolidated net profit declines 31.63% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.05% to Rs 128.03 croreNet profit of Thyrocare Technologies declined 31.63% to Rs 14.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.05% to Rs 128.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 117.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales128.03117.40 9 OPM %21.7631.18 -PBDT29.8737.50 -20 PBT19.7228.70 -31 NP14.7021.50 -32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU