Thyrocare Technologies consolidated net profit declines 31.63% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Thyrocare Technologies declined 31.63% to Rs 14.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.05% to Rs 128.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 117.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.128.03117.4021.7631.1829.8737.5019.7228.7014.7021.50

