Thyrocare Technologies consolidated net profit declines 31.63% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.05% to Rs 128.03 crore

Net profit of Thyrocare Technologies declined 31.63% to Rs 14.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.05% to Rs 128.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 117.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales128.03117.40 9 OPM %21.7631.18 -PBDT29.8737.50 -20 PBT19.7228.70 -31 NP14.7021.50 -32

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 17:01 IST

