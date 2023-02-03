JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Easun Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 40.91% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit declines 38.49% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 7.60% to Rs 546.92 crore

Net profit of Intellect Design Arena declined 38.49% to Rs 62.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 100.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.60% to Rs 546.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 508.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales546.92508.29 8 OPM %17.5925.56 -PBDT115.45139.76 -17 PBT84.40115.07 -27 NP62.03100.85 -38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 17:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU