Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit declines 38.49% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Intellect wins order from Ethiopian bank for its IDC banking platform
Intellect Design Arena tumbles after Q2 PAT drops 33% QoQ
Intellect deploys its front office solution for an Indian private bank
Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit declines 42.24% in the September 2022 quarter
Intellect Design Arena allots Equity Shares
-
Sales rise 7.60% to Rs 546.92 croreNet profit of Intellect Design Arena declined 38.49% to Rs 62.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 100.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.60% to Rs 546.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 508.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales546.92508.29 8 OPM %17.5925.56 -PBDT115.45139.76 -17 PBT84.40115.07 -27 NP62.03100.85 -38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU