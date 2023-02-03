Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit declines 38.49% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.60% to Rs 546.92 crore

Net profit of Intellect Design Arena declined 38.49% to Rs 62.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 100.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.60% to Rs 546.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 508.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.546.92508.2917.5925.56115.45139.7684.40115.0762.03100.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)