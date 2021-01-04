Volumes soar at Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd counter

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd clocked volume of 47.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.82 lakh shares

Trident Ltd, Greaves Cotton Ltd, Zydus Wellness Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 January 2021.

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd clocked volume of 47.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.82 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.71% to Rs.328.35. Volumes stood at 21.43 lakh shares in the last session.

Trident Ltd saw volume of 1540.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 240.22 lakh shares. The stock increased 20.00% to Rs.12.90. Volumes stood at 784.9 lakh shares in the last session.

Greaves Cotton Ltd recorded volume of 85.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15.47 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.12% to Rs.95.90. Volumes stood at 33.43 lakh shares in the last session.

Zydus Wellness Ltd recorded volume of 2.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47727 shares. The stock gained 7.25% to Rs.2,212.00. Volumes stood at 1.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 78.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17.06 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.83% to Rs.58.10. Volumes stood at 48.28 lakh shares in the last session.

