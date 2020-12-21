Volumes soar at Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Tasty Bite Eatables announces resignation of director
Tasty Bite Eatables standalone net profit declines 3.56% in the September 2020 quarter
Tasty Bite Eatables standalone net profit declines 81.53% in the June 2020 quarter
Kiri Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Volumes spurt at Godrej Industries Ltd counter
-
Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd recorded volume of 21361 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1437 shares
Max Financial Services Ltd, Maharashtra Seamless Ltd, Future Retail Ltd, Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 December 2020.
Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd recorded volume of 21361 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1437 shares. The stock gained 7.41% to Rs.12,186.90. Volumes stood at 976 shares in the last session.
Max Financial Services Ltd clocked volume of 124.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23.51 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.90% to Rs.667.05. Volumes stood at 29.97 lakh shares in the last session.
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd registered volume of 5.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.51% to Rs.328.05. Volumes stood at 51307 shares in the last session.
Future Retail Ltd recorded volume of 105.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22.97 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.19% to Rs.76.10. Volumes stood at 17.89 lakh shares in the last session.
Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd notched up volume of 3.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 86493 shares. The stock slipped 0.85% to Rs.157.10. Volumes stood at 1.9 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU