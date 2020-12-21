Volumes soar at Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd counter

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd recorded volume of 21361 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1437 shares

Max Financial Services Ltd, Maharashtra Seamless Ltd, Future Retail Ltd, Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 December 2020.

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd recorded volume of 21361 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1437 shares. The stock gained 7.41% to Rs.12,186.90. Volumes stood at 976 shares in the last session.

Max Financial Services Ltd clocked volume of 124.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23.51 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.90% to Rs.667.05. Volumes stood at 29.97 lakh shares in the last session.

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd registered volume of 5.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.51% to Rs.328.05. Volumes stood at 51307 shares in the last session.

Future Retail Ltd recorded volume of 105.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22.97 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.19% to Rs.76.10. Volumes stood at 17.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd notched up volume of 3.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 86493 shares. The stock slipped 0.85% to Rs.157.10. Volumes stood at 1.9 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)