Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 149.83 points or 0.49% at 30210.14 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (down 1.86%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 1.4%), Titan Company Ltd (down 0.95%), Blue Star Ltd (down 0.87%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.37%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 2.5%), V I P Industries Ltd (up 2%), and TTK Prestige Ltd (up 1.56%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 215.01 or 0.45% at 48083.99.

The Nifty 50 index was up 85.25 points or 0.61% at 14103.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 195.62 points or 1.07% at 18456.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 65.91 points or 1.09% at 6102.92.

On BSE,2020 shares were trading in green, 964 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)