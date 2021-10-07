Vakrangee partners with LendDenClub to offer lending and borrowing platform

Vakrangee has tied up with LendDenClub to provide investment and borrowing options to its customers in the remotest part of the country. LenDenClub is one of the leading peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platforms in India.

With this integration, customers of Vakrangee can now invest and borrow through LenDenClub seamlessly.

Under this partnership, Vakrangee, through its Nextgen Kendras and BharatEasy app, will now offer lending and borrowing platforms in remote parts of the country. With 70% of Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra outlets in Tier-5 and Tier-6 towns, Vakrangee will offer borrowing to the community in the unserved/underserved parts of the country.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)