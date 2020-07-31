Sita Enterprises standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 87.50% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Sita Enterprises rose 100.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 87.50% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 522.22% to Rs 0.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 54.84% to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

