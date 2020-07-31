Sita Enterprises standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 87.50% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of Sita Enterprises rose 100.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 87.50% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 522.22% to Rs 0.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 54.84% to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.150.08 88 0.480.31 55 OPM %60.0050.00 -60.4248.39 - PBDT0.070.05 40 0.590.12 392 PBT0.070.05 40 0.590.12 392 NP0.080.04 100 0.560.09 522
