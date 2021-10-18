Vakrangee ties-up with Servify

To provide after-sales device care solutions

Vakrangee has tied up with Servify (Service Lee Technologies) to provide after-sales device care solutions to the unserved and underserved population of India through a strategic partnership.

Servify offers the world's most advanced post-purchase service platform to deliver great customer experience. Integrating multiple partners of the post-sales service ecosystem on a tech-driven unified intelligent platform, Servify provides Device Lifecycle Management Services for all devices.

Vakrangee will act as an extended arm to facilitate extended care and product protection solutions it offers on devices that touch our daily lives. Customers will get a quick and hasslefree service experience and access to an end-to-end service delivery through Vakrangee Kendra outlets.

